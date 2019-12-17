Peugeot family approves proposed MoU for PSA's planned merger with Fiat -source

LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Entities representing the Peugeot family have approved a proposed Memorandum of Understanding for PSA's PEUP.PA planned merger with Fiat Chrysler FCHA.MI, a source familiar with the situation said.

The entities are Etablissements Peugeot Freres (EPF) and FFP.

(Writing by Josephine Mason; editing by Jason Neely)

