Peugeot family approves proposed MoU for PSA's planned merger with Fiat -source

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Entities representing the Peugeot family have approved a proposed Memorandum of Understanding for PSA's planned merger with Fiat Chrysler, a source familiar with the situation said.

LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Entities representing the Peugeot family have approved a proposed Memorandum of Understanding for PSA's PEUP.PA planned merger with Fiat Chrysler FCHA.MI, a source familiar with the situation said.

The entities are Etablissements Peugeot Freres (EPF) and FFP.

(Writing by Josephine Mason; editing by Jason Neely)

((Josephine.Mason@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7695; Reuters Messaging: josephine.mason.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters