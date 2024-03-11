News & Insights

Markets
PETV

PetVivo Holdings Names Garry Lowenthal CFO

March 11, 2024 — 08:40 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (PETV), a biomedical device company for companion animals, announced Monday the appointment of Garry Lowenthal as its new Chief Financial Officer.

Lowenthal has over 25 years of extensive experience in senior operations and key finance management positions, both with private and public companies.

He holds experiences as the Managing Partner of Security First International, Inc., a CFO advisory and management consulting firm, assuming the role of an advisor, acting chief financial officer and director of Elate Group, Inc., a global moving and storage company, through his CFO consulting company. He was a director, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Fision Corp.

Furthermore, Lowenthal has served on the national board of Financial Executives International or FEI, a premier professional association for CFOs and other senior financial executives.

Lowenthal said, "I am thrilled to join PetVivo, a company whose technology could truly enhance the lives of companion animals. PetVivo has unique strengths, a strong business model, experienced management and personnel and an innovative technology..."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PETV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.