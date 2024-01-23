News & Insights

Markets
PETV

PetVivo Gets Notice Of Allowance For Key Patent Application

January 23, 2024 — 10:53 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (PETV), a biomedical device company, announced on Tuesday that it has received a notice of allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for the company's protein biomaterials and Biocoacervates along with corresponding products.

The patent covers a range of products such as biocompatible sponge-like particles used in PetVivo's signature product, Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology.

The company stated that with the latest allowance its patent portfolio had grown to twenty-two allowed and/or issued patents, providing a competitive edge in the commercialization of the products.

Currently, PetVivo's stock is slipping 1.47 percent, to $1.34 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PETV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.