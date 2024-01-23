PetVivo Gets Notice Of Allowance For Key Patent Application

(RTTNews) - PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (PETV), a biomedical device company, announced on Tuesday that it has received a notice of allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for the company's protein biomaterials and Biocoacervates along with corresponding products.

The patent covers a range of products such as biocompatible sponge-like particles used in PetVivo's signature product, Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology.

The company stated that with the latest allowance its patent portfolio had grown to twenty-two allowed and/or issued patents, providing a competitive edge in the commercialization of the products.

Currently, PetVivo's stock is slipping 1.47 percent, to $1.34 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.