PETS Q4 Earnings Call Focuses on Turnaround Foundation

PetMed Express, Inc. PETS used its fourth-quarter fiscal 2026earnings callto emphasize stabilization rather than a clean recovery. Management said fiscal 2026 was a reset year marked by operational cleanup, cost actions and technology upgrades aimed at rebuilding the business foundation.

The call mattered because PetMed paired that turnaround message with signs of slower sales erosion in the second half, modest sequential revenue improvement in Q4 and a decision to remain independent after reviewing acquisition proposals.

PETS Says the Business Is Stabilizing

Leslie Campbell, executive chairman, interim chief executive officer and president, described fiscal 2026 as a pivotal year in which the company worked through financial, operational and cultural issues. She said the first half remained difficult, but the second half showed progress in stabilizing the core business and preparing for longer-term improvement.

Campbell pointed to slowing year-over-year sales declines in both the fiscal third quarter and fourth quarter. She also highlighted a sequential increase in fourth-quarter net sales, which she said was the company’s first fourth-quarter sequential gain since fiscal 2024.

That framing set the tone for the call. Rather than presenting a broad-based rebound, management focused on early signs that internal actions are beginning to show up in sales trends and customer activity.

PetMed Points to Early Commercial Green Shoots

Campbell said the second half brought “green shoots” in prescription medication sales, prescription and nonprescription food sales and autoship sign-ups. Those were important markers because prescription medication remains the company’s largest pressure point and the main driver of the year’s revenue decline.

Douglas Krulik, chief accounting officer and interim principal financial officer, said fourth-quarter net sales were $42.8 million, down 15.6% from a year earlier. Net sales surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $42 million by 1.27%. The reported loss of 19 cents per share was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 18 cents, delivering a negative surprise of 5.56%.

PetMed Express, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

PetMed Express, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | PetMed Express, Inc. Quote

Krulik added that the fiscal fourth quarter still improved sequentially from the third quarter, helped by prescription medication and autoship trends. That gave management a tangible point of support for its argument that the back-half strategy is starting to gain traction.

PETS Cuts Costs and Cleans Up the P&L

Management also spent considerable time separating underlying progress from one-time charges. Campbell said fiscal 2026 included a $26.7 million noncash goodwill impairment in the fiscal first quarter, a $2.1 million wholesale inventory write-down in the fiscal third quarter and $4.5 million of nonrecurring legal, professional and executive severance costs tied to the previously disclosed whistleblower investigation.

At the same time, she said the company exited underperforming vendor relationships in the second half, actions expected to produce about $6.1 million in annualized savings. She also said the company settled its New York state sales tax liability in the fourth quarter, which reduced fiscal 2026 net loss by $2.8 million.

Krulik said fourth-quarter gross margin improved 270 basis points to 32.6%, while general and administrative expense fell 8.6% to $11.4 million. The margin gain was helped by the sales tax settlement, and the G&A improvement reflected cost optimization efforts.

PetMed Modernizes Operations and Technology

Campbell said PetMed reorganized headcount across pharmacy, call center and distribution operations to improve productivity and customer experience. She said the cost structure is now better aligned with the size of the business, while customer-facing operating metrics have improved from a year ago.

She also highlighted several completed infrastructure projects, including a new ERP system, a fraud prevention system and upgraded call center technology. Management presented these initiatives as foundational moves that reduce operational risk and support future website and user experience improvements.

Campbell linked those efforts to cultural change as well, noting leadership reorganization, internal promotions and improved employee satisfaction. The company’s message was that execution discipline now matters more than rapid expansion.

PETS Looks to B2B and White-Label Expansion

Looking ahead, Campbell said customer retention remains a core priority, but management also wants to widen the company’s reach through B2B relationships, membership programs and white-label pharmacy fulfillment. She specifically cited the recently announced master services agreement with Rural King as an example of that strategy.

The board’s strategic review was another notable call theme. Campbell said PetMed received two unsolicited, nonbinding offers in December 2025, valuing the company at $4.00 to $4.25 per share, reviewed those proposals and solicited other interest before deciding to remain independent.

That decision leaves management responsible for proving the turnaround case on its own. The call suggested the company sees enough operational and partnership potential to justify that path for now.

PetMed Ends the Quarter in Rebuild Mode

The closing message from management was disciplined but constructive. Campbell said the company enters fiscal 2027 with a cleaner operating base, lower costs, modernized systems and a clearer strategic focus on retention, execution and partner-led growth.

That does not change the fact that full-year sales fell 21.1% to $179.0 million and the company posted a net loss of $57.3 million. Still, management used the call to argue that the business has moved from disruption toward rebuilding.

Zacks Signals Show a More Balanced Setup

PETS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which under the Zacks framework points to a more neutral near-term earnings estimate picture than a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy). A Zacks Rank #3 can still be held, but it does not carry the same preferred profile as the top-ranked groups. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Its Style Scores are more supportive, with B grades for Value and Growth, an A for Momentum and a VGM Score of A. In the Zacks system, stronger letter grades are generally more favorable, and A or B scores are viewed best when paired with the strongest ranks. The current mix suggests constructive style characteristics, though the Zacks Rank can change as estimate revisions adjust after the latest results.







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PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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