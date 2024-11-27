News & Insights

Pets at Home Thrives Amidst Challenging Market Conditions

November 27, 2024 — 02:11 am EST

Pets at Home (GB:PETS) has released an update.

Pets at Home Group Plc has demonstrated resilience in a challenging pet retail market, with a notable 1.9% growth in total group revenue and a significant 18.6% increase in Vet Group revenue. The company’s strategic investments in digital platforms and store expansions have bolstered customer engagement and operational efficiencies. Despite the subdued market, Pets at Home remains confident in its growth prospects, supported by strong financial performance and strategic initiatives.

