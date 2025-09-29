Pets at Home Group (LSE:PETS) Price Target Decreased by 12.80% to 251.03

The average one-year price target for Pets at Home Group (LSE:PETS) has been revised to 251.03 GBX / share. This is a decrease of 12.80% from the prior estimate of 287.87 GBX dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 181.80 GBX to a high of 388.50 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.54% from the latest reported closing price of 203.20 GBX / share.

Pets at Home Group Maintains 6.36% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 6.36%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.65. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.08% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 82 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pets at Home Group. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PETS is 0.27%, an increase of 36.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.71% to 80,049K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 13,190K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,316K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PETS by 10.98% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 7,487K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,392K shares , representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PETS by 8.63% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,557K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,487K shares , representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PETS by 10.62% over the last quarter.

TBGVX - Tweedy, Browne Global Value Fund holds 5,988K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,436K shares , representing an increase of 76.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PETS by 431.96% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,087K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,078K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PETS by 13.34% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.