Pets At Home FY26 Profit Down, Cuts Dividend, Plans GBP 50 Mln Buyback; To Meet FY27 Consensus

(RTTNews) - Pets At Home Group Plc (PETS.L) Wednesday reported lower profit in fiscal 2026 with slightly lower revenues. In addition, the firm trimmed dividend, and announced further 50 million pounds share buyback, which will be completed over the next 12 months.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2027, the company said it is comfortable with consensus expectations for Group underlying profit before tax, currently at 98 million pounds.

In the year to date, Pets At Home noted that retail sales growth has accelerated further against tougher comparatives with mid-single digit sales growth and faster volume growth.

In the full year, profit before tax fell 28.3 percent to 86.5 million pounds from 120.6 million pounds last year. Earnings per share dropped to 13.6 pence from 18.8 pence a year ago.

Group underlying profit before tax was 92.8 million pounds, compared to prior year's 133.0 million pounds.

Underlying earnings per share were 14.6 pence, compared to 20.8 pence last year.

Group revenue edged down 0.8 percent to 1.450 billion pounds from 1.482 billion pounds in the prior year.

Total Group consumer revenue went up 1.0 percent from last year to 1.98 billion pounds.

Further, the Board has recommended a final dividend of 2.7 pence per share, taking the total dividend for the year to 7.4 pence per share, down 43.1 percent from 13.0 pence per share last year.

The final dividend will be payable on July 15 to shareholders on the register at the close of trading on June 5.

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