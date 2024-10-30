News & Insights

Pets at Home Executes Share Buyback Program

October 30, 2024 — 03:13 am EDT

Pets at Home (GB:PETS) has released an update.

Pets at Home Group Plc has repurchased 139,667 of its own ordinary shares at prices ranging from 297.000 to 306.200 GBp as part of its ongoing share buyback program. These repurchased shares will be cancelled, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 462,602,634. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and enhance shareholder value.

