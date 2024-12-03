News & Insights

Pets at Home Announces Share Capital Details

December 03, 2024 — 10:32 am EST

Pets at Home (GB:PETS) has released an update.

Pets at Home Group Plc has announced that as of November 30, 2024, it holds a total of 459,491,054 ordinary shares, each carrying equal voting rights. This development is important for shareholders for calculating their financial interests in line with FCA rules. As the UK’s leading pet care company, Pets at Home continues to maintain its strong market presence with extensive pet care services and products.

