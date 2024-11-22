News & Insights

Pets Bring Bountiful Health Benefits

Pets bring immense joy and meaning to our lives, offering benefits that go far beyond companionship. Their presence has been shown to alleviate stress, anxiety, and depression while encouraging exercise and fostering a sense of purpose. 

 

For example, dogs are particularly effective in reducing loneliness, promoting daily activity, and improving overall mental and physical well-being. Owning a pet also introduces structure and responsibility into daily routines, which can enhance a person’s mental health by providing stability and accomplishment. 

 

On the physical side, pet ownership supports heart health, lowers blood pressure, and ensures regular exercise, with many dog owners meeting or exceeding recommended activity levels.

Finsum: For older adults, pets are invaluable, offering emotional support, reducing loneliness, and even helping manage conditions like dementia, making them a key part of healthy aging.

 

