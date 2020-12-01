Pets at Home sells five specialist referral centres for 100 mln pounds

Contributor
Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Published

Pets at Home Group said on Tuesday it sold five specialist referral practices to veterinary company Linnaeus Group for 100 million pounds ($133.84 million) in cash, as it looks to focus on its customer-facing business.

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Pets at Home Group PETSP.L said on Tuesday it sold five specialist referral practices to veterinary company Linnaeus Group for 100 million pounds ($133.84 million) in cash, as it looks to focus on its customer-facing business.

The disposal of the specialist referral centres, which provide medicine and surgery for the most complex cases, including neurosurgery and oncology for pets, is expected to close in the first-quarter of 2021.

($1 = 0.7472 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Yadarisa; +919742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters