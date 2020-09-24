Pets At Home sees profit above market estimates as lockdown eases

Sept 24 (Reuters) - British pet supplies retailer Pets At Home PETSP.L said on Thursday it expects full-year pretax profit to be materially above market estimates due to easing lockdown restrictions.

The British retailer said sales momentum returned across all areas of its business in the last eight weeks of the second quarter.

(Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Aniruddha.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com; 91 83 83 81 2416;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.