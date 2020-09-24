Pets At Home sees profit above market estimates as lockdown eases

British pet supplies retailer Pets At Home said on Thursday it expects full-year pretax profit to be materially above market estimates due to easing lockdown restrictions.

The British retailer said sales momentum returned across all areas of its business in the last eight weeks of the second quarter.

