Pets At Home sees life-for-like retail growth ahead of Christmas

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Pets at Home Group PETSP.L said on Tuesday its like-for-like retail growth came in at nearly 4% in the early weeks of the third quarter, as Britons gear up for the Christmas season and continue to spend on their furry friends.

The group, which also offers grooming and veterinary services, said its underlying profit before tax was down 19.3% at 47.8 million pounds ($60.34 million) for the 28-week period ended Oct. 12, as it ramped up investments and grappled with higher logistics costs.

($1 = 0.7922 pounds)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Radhika Anilkumar; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.