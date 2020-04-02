Pets At Home sales surge as Britons bulked up ahead of lockdown

Adds outlook, analyst comment, background

April 2 (Reuters) - Pets At Home Group PETSP.L said on Thursday it expected profit for the year ended March 26 to beat market forecasts again, following a jump in sales as UK pet-owners stocked up ahead of the United Kingdom's coronavirus lockdown.

The pet supplies retailer said it also had more demand for its pet healthcare services in the fourth quarter, and now expects annual underlying pretax profit slightly ahead of a company-compiled consensus range of 92 million pounds ($114.15 million) to 97.1 million pounds.

The company's outlook comes as pet adoption has surged in some countries, as people try to cope with isolation at home due to social distancing measures.

Pets At Home has repeatedly provided profit updates for the year. In November, it said profit would come in towards the top end of market view, having earlier said it expected profit above analysts' estimates.

"While nearly all of our First Opinion veterinary practices, and all of our Specialist Referral centres, currently remain open ... in line with industry guidance, we do anticipate reduced customer revenue," the company said.

However, it expects the likelihood of lower store revenue to hit turnover in the new fiscal year and said it is "inappropriate" to give a financial outlook for the fiscal year 2021.

Shares in the company were down 4.8% at 229.48 pence by 0747 GMT.

"We had expected the group to be a short-term beneficiary from recent consumer stockpiling of household essentials so the upgrade to guidance for FY20E is not surprising," Liberum analyst Adam Tomlinson said.

"The key question was how sustained this would be and how trading patterns would emerge following the initial volatility," Tomlinson said, adding that the company is in a strong financial position.

($1 = 0.8059 pounds)

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham, Bernard Orr)

