Pets At Home cuts profit forecast as accessories witnesses slows down

January 30, 2024 — 02:21 am EST

Written by Radhika Anilkumar for Reuters ->

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Britain's Pets at Home Group PETSP.L cut its full-year profit forecast on Tuesday after its retail business saw growth below its expectations as customers cut back spending on accessories for their pets.

The group, which also offers grooming and veterinary services, said it expects underlying profit before tax to be about 132 million pounds ($167.5 million) for the year, compared with its previous target of about 136 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7883 pounds)

