Pets At Home CEO Pritchard to step down; expects higher annual profit

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Britain's Pets At Home Group Plc PETSP.L said on Wednesday its chief executive officer Peter Pritchard has agreed to step down next summer, while the pet services firm also forecast annual profit to be at the top end of analysts' expectations.

The London-listed company, which offers grooming and veterinary services, and insurance products, said it had started a search for a successor to Pritchard, who had been the CEO for four years.

