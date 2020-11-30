Pets at Home buys The Vet Connection for 15 million pounds

Contributor
Jasmine I S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

Pets at Home Group Plc said on Monday it had bought veterinary telehealth provider The Vet Connection for 15 million pounds ($20.03 million) as it looks to expand digital offerings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Pets at Home Group Plc PETSP.L said on Monday it had bought veterinary telehealth provider The Vet Connection for 15 million pounds ($20.03 million) as it looks to expand digital offerings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pets at Home, which operates 451 retail stores, said the deal will be financed by the company's existing cash reserves.

($1 = 0.7488 pounds)

(Reporting by Jasmine I S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((jasmine.is.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More