Pets at Home buys The Vet Connection for 15 million pounds

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Pets at Home Group Plc PETSP.L said on Monday it had bought veterinary telehealth provider The Vet Connection for 15 million pounds ($20.03 million) as it looks to expand digital offerings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pets at Home, which operates 451 retail stores, said the deal will be financed by the company's existing cash reserves.

($1 = 0.7488 pounds)

(Reporting by Jasmine I S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

