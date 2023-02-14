Petrus Trust Company, LTA Now Owns 74.13% of Cricut, Inc. (CRCT)

Fintel reports that Petrus Trust Company, LTA has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 126.97MM shares of Cricut, Inc. Class A (CRCT). This represents 74.13% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 128.49MM shares and 77.23% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.18% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.26% Downside

As of February 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cricut, Inc. is $7.31. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 23.26% from its latest reported closing price of $9.53.

The projected annual revenue for Cricut, Inc. is $920MM, a decrease of 7.42%. The projected annual EPS is $0.35, an increase of 22.02%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 99 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cricut, Inc.. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRCT is 0.22%, an increase of 47.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.84% to 22,912K shares. The put/call ratio of CRCT is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Abdiel Capital Advisors holds 14,548K shares representing 6.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 743K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 703K shares, representing an increase of 5.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRCT by 66.29% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 623K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 607K shares, representing an increase of 2.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRCT by 61.39% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 603K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 492K shares, representing an increase of 18.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRCT by 87.99% over the last quarter.

MSSGX - Inception Portfolio CLASS I holds 567K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 347K shares, representing an increase of 38.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRCT by 170.64% over the last quarter.

Cricut Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cricut is an American brand of cutting plotters, or computer-controlled cutting machines, designed for home crafters. The machines are used for cutting paper, felt, vinyl, fabric and other materials such as leather, matboard, and wood.

