Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Price Target Decreased by 20.27% to 1.50

The average one-year price target for Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) has been revised to 1.50 / share. This is an decrease of 20.27% from the prior estimate of 1.89 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.71 to a high of 2.36 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.76% from the latest reported closing price of 1.45 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 63K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 30K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISV - Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 49.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRQ by 35.69% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.