Petrus Resources Announces December Dividend and DRIP

Petrus Resources has announced a monthly dividend of $0.01 per share for December 2024, offering shareholders an opportunity to reinvest through their Dividend Reinvestment Plan at a 3% discount. This move is aimed at encouraging shareholder investment and enhancing the company’s financial strategy.

