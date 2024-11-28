Petrus Resources Announces December Dividend and DRIP

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) has released an update.
Petrus Resources has announced a monthly dividend of $0.01 per share for December 2024, offering shareholders an opportunity to reinvest through their Dividend Reinvestment Plan at a 3% discount. This move is aimed at encouraging shareholder investment and enhancing the company’s financial strategy.
