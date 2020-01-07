Petrus Advisers sells 8% stake in Comdirect to Commerzbank

British investor Petrus Advisers said on Tuesday it had sold an 8% stake in Comdirect Bank to parent company Commerzbank.

"The transaction enables Commerzbank to complete a quick takeover of Comdirect and is in line with the strategic recommendations Petrus Advisers has made since 2017," Petrus said in a statement.

