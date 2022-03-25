Petrus Advisers raises stake in Germany's Aareal Bank

Christoph Steitz Reuters
Published

Investor Petrus Advisers has raised its stake in Germany's Aareal Bank, a regulatory filing showed on Friday.

Including options, Petrus - which earlier this year called for the resignation of Aareal's chairman - now owns 18.23% in the lender, up from 15.92% previously.

