News & Insights

PVI

PetroVietnam unsatisfied with court decision after Power Machines' legal victory

Credit: REUTERS/Nguyen Huy Kham

February 19, 2024 — 11:02 pm EST

Written by Khanh Vu for Reuters ->

Adds details, context

HANOI, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Vietnam's state oil firm PetroVietnam said on Tuesday it was not satisfied with a court decision last week that favoured Russian power equipment manufacturer Power Machines in a legal case against PetroVietnam.

"The content of the judgment contained serious errors, affecting the outcome of the lawsuit and depriving PetroVietnam of fair rights," the Southeast Asian firm said.

Power Machines' lawsuit, filed in Singapore, sought to reclaim funds invested for constructing a power plant in Vietnam, a project that was halted in 2018 after Power Machines was placed under U.S. sanctions.

The coal-fired power plant, Long Phu 1, with a designed capacity of 1.2 gigawatts in the southern province of Soc Trang had been scheduled to start power generation in 2019, according to PetroVietnam.

Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien told parliament in November that PetroVietnam would proceed with the project regardless of the court decision.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((khanh.vu@thomsonreuters.com; +84 24 38259623;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PVI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.