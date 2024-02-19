PetroVietnam unsatisfied with court decision after Power Machines' legal victory

Adds details, context

HANOI, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Vietnam's state oil firm PetroVietnam said on Tuesday it was not satisfied with a court decision last week that favoured Russian power equipment manufacturer Power Machines in a legal case against PetroVietnam.

"The content of the judgment contained serious errors, affecting the outcome of the lawsuit and depriving PetroVietnam of fair rights," the Southeast Asian firm said.

Power Machines' lawsuit, filed in Singapore, sought to reclaim funds invested for constructing a power plant in Vietnam, a project that was halted in 2018 after Power Machines was placed under U.S. sanctions.

The coal-fired power plant, Long Phu 1, with a designed capacity of 1.2 gigawatts in the southern province of Soc Trang had been scheduled to start power generation in 2019, according to PetroVietnam.

Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien told parliament in November that PetroVietnam would proceed with the project regardless of the court decision.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

