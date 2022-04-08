PetroVietnam says Q1 revenue up 49% yr/yr to $8.62 billion

HANOI, April 8 (Reuters) - Vietnam's state oil firm PetroVietnam reported revenue of 197.12 trillion dong ($8.62 billion) in the first quarter, up 49% from a year earlier.

Its crude oil output in the January-March period rose 1% from a year earlier to 2.74 million tonnes, the company, formally known as Vietnam Oil and Gas Group, said in a statement on Friday.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

