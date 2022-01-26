PetroVietnam says Nghi Son refinery responsible for production cut

Vietnam's state oil firm PetroVietnam said on Wednesday that Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical, the operator of the country's largest oil refinery, was responsible for the recent production cut at the facility.

"The management board of NSRP is responsible for its decision to cancel two shipments of crude oil that put the refinery at risk of shutdown," PetroVietnam, which holds a stake of 25.1% in the facility, said in an emailed statement.

NSRP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

