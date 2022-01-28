PetroVietnam says has arranged funds to keep country's largest refinery operational

HANOI, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical (NSRP) have reached an agreement to arrange short-term funds for Vietnam's largest refinery to stay operational, state oil firm PetroVietnam said on Friday.

NSRP had earlier cut its production to 80% of capacity and, according to a source familiar with the matter and state media, faced possible shutdown from mid-February over a disagreement between shareholders about financing for crude oil.

(Editing by John Geddie)

