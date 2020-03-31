PetroVietnam says cutting salaries to cope with coronavirus, low oil prices

Khanh Vu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

Vietnam Oil and Gas Group is cutting employee salaries to cope with low oil prices and the coronavirus that has now infected 212 people in the country, the company said on Wednesday.

The company, formally known as PetroVietnam, said the move is part of its efforts to cut costs by 15%-30%.

