PetroVietnam Gas to supply raw materials to SCG Chemicals' Vietnam plant

HANOI, June 5 (Reuters) - PetroVietnam Gas said on Monday it will supply raw materials to a Vietnam-based petrochemicals complex of Thailand's SCG Chemicals.

The Vietnamese gas firm will supply ethane, naphtha and propane to the Long Son Petrochemicals complex in the southern province of Ba Ria Vung Tau, it said in a statement.

The complex will start commercial production from July, it said.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu)

