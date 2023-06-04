News & Insights

PetroVietnam Gas to supply raw materials to SCG Chemicals' Vietnam plant

June 04, 2023 — 11:00 pm EDT

Written by Khanh Vu for Reuters ->

HANOI, June 5 (Reuters) - PetroVietnam Gas said on Monday it will supply raw materials to a Vietnam-based petrochemicals complex of Thailand's SCG Chemicals.

The Vietnamese gas firm will supply ethane, naphtha and propane to the Long Son Petrochemicals complex in the southern province of Ba Ria Vung Tau, it said in a statement.

The complex will start commercial production from July, it said.

