PetroVietnam Gas signs deal to buy 70,000 metric tons LNG from QatarEnergy

March 27, 2024 — 03:16 am EDT

Written by Khanh Vu for Reuters ->

HANOI, March 27 (Reuters) - PetroVietnam Gas GAS.HM said on Wednesday it has signed a contract with QatarEnergy to buy 70,000 metric tons of liquefied natural gas for delivery on April 12-13.

The cargo will be used for "industrial production and to ensure national energy security", it said in a statement.

PetroVietam Gas, the sole authorised LNG importer in the country, said the cargo would be shipped to its Thi Vai LNG terminal in southern Vietnam.

