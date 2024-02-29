PetroVietnam Gas seeks to buy 2 LNG cargoes, the first to be delivered April 1-20

Adds details

HANOI, Feb 29 (Reuters) - PetroVietnam Gas GAS.HM is seeking to buy two LNG cargoes, with the first to be delivered April 1-20, three sources said on Thursday.

The company has issued a tender inviting firms to submit bids for the cargo, the sources said.

The tender closes on Thursday, according to the sources and a copy of the tender reviewed by Reuters. The delivery of the second cargo has yet to be determined.

The LNG would be delivered to PetroVietnam Gas's newly built terminal in Vietnam's southern province of Ba Ria Vung Tau.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu and Emily Chow; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

