PetroVietnam asks government to limit refined fuel imports to help virus-hit refineries

Khanh Vu Reuters
Vietnam's state oil firm PetroVietnam has asked the government to limit the import of refined fuel to support domestic refineries suffering from weak demand due to the coronavirus outbreak, the company said on Friday.

The company has stakes in the country's two oil refineries, whose products meet 70%-80% of demand.

Domestic demand for refined fuels in the first quarter of this year fell 30% from a year earlier, and is expected to fall further, PetroVietnam said in a statement.

