PetroTal (LSE:PTAL) Price Target Decreased by 7.80% to 106.14

The average one-year price target for PetroTal (LSE:PTAL) has been revised to 106.14 / share. This is an decrease of 7.80% from the prior estimate of 115.11 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 105.09 to a high of 109.26 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 141.22% from the latest reported closing price of 44.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in PetroTal. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTAL is 1.51%, an increase of 4.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.04% to 6,630K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EPU - iShares MSCI Peru ETF holds 6,425K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,004K shares, representing a decrease of 9.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTAL by 4.51% over the last quarter.

Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers holds 205K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

