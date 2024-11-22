PetroTal Corp Sees Stake Reduction by Encompass Capital

PetroTal Corp (TSE:TAL) has released an update.

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC has reduced its stake in PetroTal Corp, with its voting rights dropping from 4.99% to 3.71%, as of November 12, 2024. This change reflects a significant shift in the shareholder’s influence within the company, marking a notable adjustment in its investment strategy. Investors might find this development crucial as it could impact PetroTal’s future decisions and market performance.

