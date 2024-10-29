PetroTal Corp Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

PetroTal Corp (TSE:TAL) has released an update.

PetroTal Corp. has announced the repurchase and cancellation of over 22,000 common shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This move reduces the total number of shares outstanding to 912,815,086, potentially leading to increased value for remaining shareholders. The buyback reflects PetroTal’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value amidst its strategic operations in Peru’s oil sector.

