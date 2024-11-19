PetroTal Corp. Completes Share Buyback Program

PetroTal Corp (TSE:TAL) has released an update.

PetroTal Corp. has repurchased 27,700 common shares as part of its share buyback program, subsequently canceling these shares, which leaves the company with 912,483,760 shares in circulation. This move is part of PetroTal’s strategy to manage its capital structure effectively, potentially influencing investor interest and stock value.

