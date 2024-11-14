News & Insights

PetroTal Corp. Boosts Q3 Production and Cash Reserves

PetroTal Corp (TSE:TAL) has released an update.

PetroTal Corp. reported a successful Q3 2024, with a 39% increase in production compared to last year, despite challenging river conditions affecting exports. The company achieved an EBITDA of $47.5 million and ended the quarter with $133 million in cash, positioning itself well for future developments. Additionally, PetroTal announced a dividend of $0.015 per share, reflecting its commitment to returning value to shareholders.

