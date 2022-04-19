Petros Soars On Positive Results For OTC Draft Label Study Of Erectile Dysfunction Drug Stendra

(RTTNews) - Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PTPI) shares are surging more than 48 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company announced positive results from its over-the-counter draft label comprehension study for its erectile dysfunction drug Stendra or avanafil. The provider of therapeutics for men's health noted that the draft drug facts labeling language may be appropriate for submission to the FDA for review for over-the-counter labeling.

Currently, shares are at $1.60, up 45.49 percent from the previous close of $1.10 on a volume of 39,647,858. The shares have traded in a range of $1.50-$5.20 on average volume of 598,118 for the last 52 weeks.

