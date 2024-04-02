Petros Pharma Stock Down, Despite Positive Results For Stendra Study

(RTTNews) - Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PTPI) shares are declining more than 21 percent on Tuesday morning trade, continuing a bearish trend since last week.

Petros Pharma reported positive results in an initial cohort two-arm self-selection study for STENDRA or avanafil as it pursues OTC status.

The Company plans to provide larger population study results and anticipates expeditiously initiate an actual use trial, akin to a Phase 3 registration trial in clinical development sequencing.

