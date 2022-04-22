Petroperu will revise cost of $5 bln Talara refinery upwards

Peru's state-owned oil company Petroperu is in the process of revising upwards the cost of a new refinery in the northern city of Talara, which had last been budgeted at $5 billion.

Petroperu President Humberto Campodonico said on Friday he could not estimate how much the revision would add to the total cost. The facility has a capacity to refine 95,000 barrels per day.

