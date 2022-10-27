Petroperu president resigns amid company's liquidity crisis

LIMA, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Petroperu's president has resigned, the Peruvian national oil company said in a statement on Thursday, days after the government announced an emergency $1 billion capital injection into the firm which is reeling from a liquidity crisis.

Humberto Campodonico's resignation comes as the state-owned company is attempting to stabilize its finances, as well as making its most ambitious expansion plan in years, setting its sights on a return to oil production after years of focusing mainly on oil refining.

The government approved this week the transfer of a 4,000 million soles ($1.01 billion) cash injection into Petroperu and an additional $500 million "guarantee" to support its oil import operations.

The possibility of Petroperu accepting private capital through a future public share offering was also announced this week as part of a restructuring plan.

Petroperu said in a statement it had accepted Campodonico's offer to resign. Peru's oil ministry could not be reached for comment.

Petroperu, which supplies almost half of the local fuel market, has been experiencing problems with its creditors and suppliers.

Ratings agency S&P downgraded Petroperu to junk in March over questions around the company's management and liquidity issues.

The government set up new credit lines so that it could pay suppliers and avoid a shortage of crude oil in the country.

According to local media, long queues were forming at some taps in fear of a shortage. Petroperu reported on Wednesday in a statement that the unloading of 11 ships with crude oil was pending in different ports across the country.

"After paying the bills that are pending, the vessels on the Peruvian coast with fuel will be able to disembark in the coming days," Campodonico said in an interview to local radio.

($1 = 3.9619 soles)

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

