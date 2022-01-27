Petropavlovsk Q4 Gold Production Increases

(RTTNews) - Petropavlovsk plc. (POG.L) reported that total gold production for the fourth-quarter was 143.1 thousand ounce, a 26% increase from last year.

Own-mined gold production for the quarter was 130.4 thousand ounce, a 53% increase from the prior year, with substantially higher production across all of the Group's mines.

The third-party concentrate gold production declined 55% to 12.7 thousand ounce from the previous year on lower volumes as POX processing capacity was used to treat concentrate from own-mined ore.

The company expects total gold production for 2022 to be in the range of 380 thousand ounce - 420 thousand ounce, comprising own gold production of 345 thousand ounce - 365 thousand ounce and 35 thousand ounce - 55 thousand ounce of gold from 3rd-party concentrate, as the company continues its transition to processing more own-mined refractory ore.

