Petropavlovsk Names Maksim Meshcheriakov Interim CEO

(RTTNews) - Petropavlovsk plc (POG.L), on Monday, announced the appointment of Maksim Meshcheriakov as Interim Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.

The appointment of a permanent Chief Executive Officer and other executive management roles would be determined by the Board in due course, the company said.

Also, the company said it appointed James Cameron Jr., an existing Independent Non-Executive Director, as Chairman. Charlotte Philipps has been appointed as Senior Independent Director.

Chairman James Cameron Jr said: "The immediate priority of the Board is to ensure the stability of the management of the business and its assets, and we are delighted with the appointment of Mr Meshcheriakov. Our next step is to provide a robust and transparent governance structure that will command the trust and support of all stakeholders..."

