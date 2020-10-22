Petropavlovsk CEO Faces Investigation In Russia - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Russian gold producer Petropavlovsk (POG.L) said the Investigative Committee of Russia for the City of Moscow has initiated an investigation into events involving the company's Interim CEO, Maksim Meshcheryakov. The investigation relates to a crime under article 330 of the Russian criminal code called 'Arbitrariness' in connection with the events of 26 - 27 August 2020. The company said it will fully cooperate with the Committee in its investigation.

Petropavlovsk previously announced on 28 August 2020 that Meshcheryakov encountered a lack of co-operation from some employees and ex-employees in certain of the Russian subsidiaries which prevented him obtaining access to the Group's office in Moscow.

