Petronas's Gentari finalises purchase of Australia's Wirsol Energy

HONG KONG, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Petronas's PETR.UL Gentari said on Thursday it had finalised the purchase of Australian renewables firm Wirsol Energy, which has solar and battery energy storage systems and a pipeline of development projects.

Wirsol is comprised of 422 megawatts in operating capacity and 765 megawatts of potential capacity in projects under development, Gentari said in a statement.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

