Petronas's Gentari finalises purchase of Australia's Wirsol Energy

February 15, 2023 — 11:00 pm EST

Written by Scott Murdoch for Reuters ->

By Scott Murdoch

SYDNEY, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Petronas's PETR.UL Gentari said on Thursday it had finalised the purchase of Australian renewables firm Wirsol Energy, which has solar and battery energy storage systems and a pipeline of development projects.

The deal has an enterprise value of A$1 billion ($690 million), according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

The source could not be named as the information has not been made public. Gentari and Wirsol Energy did not respond to a request for comment on the sale price.

Wirsol is comprised of 422 megawatts in operating capacity and 765 megawatts of potential capacity in projects under development, Gentari said in a statement.

($1 = 1.4470 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Lincoln Feast.)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.