Petronas's Gentari finalises purchase of Australia's Wirsol Energy

SYDNEY, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Petronas's PETR.UL Gentari said on Thursday it had finalised the purchase of Australian renewables firm Wirsol Energy, which has solar and battery energy storage systems and a pipeline of development projects.

The deal has an enterprise value of A$1 billion ($690 million), according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

The source could not be named as the information has not been made public. Gentari and Wirsol Energy did not respond to a request for comment on the sale price.

Wirsol is comprised of 422 megawatts in operating capacity and 765 megawatts of potential capacity in projects under development, Gentari said in a statement.

