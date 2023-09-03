Petronas sets Malaysian crude oil price at $93.92/bbl

SINGAPORE, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The official selling price of a basket of August-loading Malaysian crude oil (MCO) grades OSP/MY has been set at $93.92 a barrel, a price document issued by state oil company Petronas showed.
MCO grades include Labuan, Miri, Kikeh and Kimanis.
OSPs for the Malaysian grades in dollars per barrel:
Grade
August
July
June
May
MCO
93.92
86.45
80.60
83.35
Tapis
90.41
83.29
77.43
79.87
Dulang
96.10
88.15
82.37
84.51
Bintulu
92.27
84.77
78.80
81.18
(Reporting by Muyu Xu; Editing by William Mallard)
