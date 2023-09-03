Petronas sets Malaysian crude oil price at $93.92/bbl

SINGAPORE, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The official selling price of a basket of August-loading Malaysian crude oil (MCO) grades OSP/MY has been set at $93.92 a barrel, a price document issued by state oil company Petronas showed.

MCO grades include Labuan, Miri, Kikeh and Kimanis.

OSPs for the Malaysian grades in dollars per barrel:

Grade

August

July

June

May

MCO

93.92

86.45

80.60

83.35

Tapis

90.41

83.29

77.43

79.87

Dulang

96.10

88.15

82.37

84.51

Bintulu

92.27

84.77

78.80

81.18

