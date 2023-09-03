News & Insights

Petronas sets Malaysian crude oil price at $93.92/bbl

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

September 03, 2023 — 05:06 am EDT

Written by Muyu Xu for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The official selling price of a basket of August-loading Malaysian crude oil (MCO) grades OSP/MY has been set at $93.92 a barrel, a price document issued by state oil company Petronas showed.

MCO grades include Labuan, Miri, Kikeh and Kimanis.

OSPs for the Malaysian grades in dollars per barrel:

Grade

August

July

June

May

MCO

93.92

86.45

80.60

83.35

Tapis

90.41

83.29

77.43

79.87

Dulang

96.10

88.15

82.37

84.51

Bintulu

92.27

84.77

78.80

81.18

(Reporting by Muyu Xu; Editing by William Mallard)

((muyu.xu@thomsonreuters.com; +65 9829 1075;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.