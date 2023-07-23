News & Insights

Petronas reports 6 oil and gas discoveries off Sarawak coast

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

July 23, 2023 — 10:46 pm EDT

Written by Emily Chow for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, July 24 (Reuters) - Malaysia state oil firm Petroliam Nasional Berhad, or Petronas, said on Monday it has made six oil and gas discoveries in five blocks off the coast of Sarawak.

The wells in the five blocks, SK306, SK411, SK313, SK301B and SK315, stem from new and existing groups of oil fields and have low levels of contaminants, said Petronas in a statement on Monday.

The discoveries by Petronas Carigali Sdn. Bhd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Petronas, come after "an intensive domestic exploration drilling campaign" that commenced in late 2022, the company added.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
