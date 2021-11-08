US Markets
XOM

Petronas partners with Exxon Mobil to explore carbon storage opportunities

Contributor
Rozanna Latiff Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LIM HUEY TENG

Malaysia's state energy firm, Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas), said on Tuesday it has partnered with a Malaysian unit of Exxon Mobil Corp to jointly explore opportunities in carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies in a bid to decarbonise the country's upstream industry.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Malaysia's state energy firm, Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) PETR.UL, said on Tuesday it has partnered with a Malaysian unit of Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N to jointly explore opportunities in carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies in a bid to decarbonise the country's upstream industry.

Exxon Mobil said last month it wants to build CCS hubs in Southeast Asia and has begun talks with countries with potential storage options for carbon dioxide.

According to the memorandum of understanding signed on Nov. 3, both companies will assess the viability of potential CCS projects in selected locations offshore Peninsular Malaysia and identify suitable technology for potential application, Petronas said.

The companies will also share subsurface technical data to enable CO2 storage assessment and characterisation.

"Relevant data related to pipelines, facilities and wells will also be shared to evaluate potential reutilisation of existing infrastructure for transport and storage in selected locations," Petronas said.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff in Kuala Lumpur Editing by Matthew Lewis)

((rozanna.latiff@thomsonreuters.com; +61 3 9492 9423 ; Reuters Messaging: @rozlatiff on Twitter))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XOM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular