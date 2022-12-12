Petronas, JX Nippon to collaborate on proposal to develop gas fields off Malaysia

December 12, 2022 — 01:32 am EST

A. Ananthalakshmi for Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Malaysia's state energy firm Petronas said on Monday it would work with JX Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration Corp on a joint proposal to monetise gas potential in the Bujang, Inas, Guling, Sepat and Tujoh (BIGST) fields located off the shores of peninsular Malaysia.

The BIGST fields are located off Kerteh, Terengganu in eastern Malaysia, Petronas said.

Carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology will be key to monetising the fields as they contain high carbon dioxide, Petronas said, adding that it will be the first CCS project in Peninsular Malaysia.

"The BIGST cluster will also be the catalyst that is expected to spur the development of other high contaminant fields in Peninsular Malaysia which was not possible prior to this, due to the lack of complete CO2 handling infrastructure," the company said in a statement.

