Petronas investigates Malaysia LNG disruption

March 03, 2023 — 05:14 am EST

TOKYO, March 3 (Reuters) - Malaysia's state energy company Petroliam Nasional Berhad, or Petronas, is investigating disruption to Malaysia LNG gas supply, CEO Tengku Taufik told reporters on Friday.

The company has declared force majeure on gas supply to one of its liquefaction terminals, Malaysia LNG Dua, due to a pipeline leak caused by soil movement at the Sabah-Sarawak pipeline on Sept. 21.

Taufik, who was in Tokyo to attend a conference, declined to comment on when force majeure is likely to be lifted but said the company aims to complete its investigation by the middle of the year.

